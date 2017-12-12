

A Brampton man has pleaded guilty in a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Windsor woman.

Dinesh Kumar, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving in Provincial Offences court in Windsor on Tuesday and received a $1,200 fine.

Essex County OPP say the driver was operating a white Volvo tractor trailer when he was involved in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Todd Lane that killed Nicole Vetor on Feb. 7, 2017.

Vetor was the lone occupant in a white SUV that was hit by Kumar’s tractor trailer. Two other tractor trailer units were struck as a result of the initial impact.

Kumar turned to the family in court Tuesday, and apologized with the help of an interpreter, saying "it just happened in a blink" and "I fully tried my best to stop myself."

But Vetor family was visibly upset.

Mother Nanette Vetor burst out in court and yelled "you killed my daughter and you're paying $1,200!"

Nicole’s sister Jamie told the court "I believe this was unintentional" but admitted she suffers from flashbacks and said "I think this must be what PTSD feels like.”

Kumar was carrying a load of plastic food containers in his truck at the time of the crash.

His lawyer said "he simply did not see them", referencing four MTO highway signs warning of slow traffic ahead.