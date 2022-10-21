Wyandotte restaurant owner says fire was deliberately set

The owner of a Wyandotte Street restaurant says a fire was deliberately set outside his building.

Taystee Grill owner Haissam Chouman says the alarm company called him at 5:42a.m. on Friday.

He says the fire started outside, and they called police and fire right away.

There is visible damage to the side door and furniture inside.

He says they have had a problem before at the location at 1033 Wyandotte Street E.

“It’s not the first time (something) has happened, someone tried to break in before,” says Chouman.

Chouman says he’s going to have to shut down the restaurant for a couple of weeks.

When asked if he was frustrated enough to close he says “we’re not gonna give up.”

Windsor police say they are investigating the fire and the investigation is in its initial stages.