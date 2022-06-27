WRH increases number of visitors allowed; drops 'active' COVID screening at entrance
Windsor Regional Hospital is announcing changes to visitor rules and COVID-19 screening.
The hospital is opening up visitation to allow two essential caregivers to visit with a patient at a time, while also requiring those who visit to “self screen” for COVID-19 symptoms before entering any WRH campus including the Regional Cancer Centre.
Based on amended guidance from the Ministry of Health and Public Health Ontario effective July 1, those who come to visit patients at WRH will no longer be “actively” screened at campus entrances for COVID-19 symptoms or to immediately provide proof of vaccination/recent negative PCR test to enter the hospital.
WRH is still asking anyone entering the building to continue to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19. Those who come to visit may also be asked to provide proof of at least a second dose vaccination or a negative community-based PCR (polymerase chain reaction test) or antigen test result taken within three days before their visit.
Symptoms for self screening are as follows:
• Fever/chills
• New/worse cough
• New/worse shortness of breath
• Decrease/loss of smell or taste
• Sore throat
• Runny nose/nasal congestion
• Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
• Tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 10 days
• Exposure to a COVID-19 positive case in the previous 10 days (without a mask)
• Have been told to quarantine by a physician, PHAC, CBSA or the Public Health unit
No visitation is allowed for patients with active confirmed or suspected COVID receiving an aerosol-generating procedure- Resolved cases may have Essential Caregivers as identified below. Limited exemptions are available for parents/guardians of a child with confirmed or suspected COVID 19.
ESSENTIAL CAREGIVER RESTRICTIONS
Effective July 1, WRH will allow two essential caregivers at the bedside at a time within the allotted visitation.
For palliative patients, two essential caregivers at a time, may visit 24/7 4 essential caregivers at a time, 24/7 for a patient that is actively dying/end of life, or having a planned withdrawal of life support. This may include visitors less than 18 years of age when accompanied by an adult.
Some limitations may apply to the number of visitors allowed at one time based on the clinical space restrictions.
All visitors must wear a medical-grade mask at all times and in all areas of the hospital. If visitors do not have one they will be provided with a medical-grade mask at the entrance. Cloth masks by themselves will not be allowed.
All visitors may be required to wear eye protection while visiting a patient. Face shields will be provided to visitors on the unit if required.
No visitation is allowed for patients with active confirmed or suspected COVID-19, that are receiving aerosol-generating medical procedures including but not exclusive to non-invasive ventilation (BiPAP, CPAP) or high flow oxygen (AIRVO, Optiflow) due to the extremely high risk to patients, staff, and visitors. Please refer to the nursing unit for clarification.
Virtual visits for these patients will be supported using technology such as iPads. Resolved cases may have visitors as identified in this policy.
VISITATION HOURS:
• 10 am to 8 pm (except Critical Care units)
• 10 am to 6 pm, and 8 pm to 10 pm (Critical Care units only)
• For Mental Health and Renal Dialysis please see below
ESSENTIAL CAREGIVERS WILL BE RESTRICTED IF THEY:
• Are under the age of 18, unless they are the parent/guardian of the patient or are
accompanied by an adult visiting a palliative/end of life patient.
• Are symptomatic
• Have been outside of Canada in the last 14 days and have been advised to quarantine
upon their arrival.
• Have tested positive for COVID-19 (and are not resolved cases)
• Have had close contact with a confirmed case or probable case of COVID-19
• Have had close contact with a person with an acute respiratory illness who has
been outside of Canada in the 14 days before their symptom onset
For department-specific restrictions as well as specific hours for mental health, dialysis, the emergency department, paediatrics and newborns, as well as additional information, please visit the website at https://www.wrh.on.ca/COVID19-Visitation.
The hospital also continues to support the use of technology to connect with loved ones through virtual options, like FaceTime, or telephone calls using technology such as iPads.
