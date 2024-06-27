WINDSOR
Windsor

    • WPS Marine Unit hosting three water safety events

    The Windsor police marine unit offers free boat inspections at Lakeview Marina in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 10, 2013. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor) The Windsor police marine unit offers free boat inspections at Lakeview Marina in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 10, 2013. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
    The Windsor Police Service Marine Unit is hosting three interactive water safety events for the community.

    The following events are taking place on Saturday, June 29:

    Vessel Inspection & Safe Boating Clinic (7 - 11 a.m.)

    • Lakeview Marina, 9200 Riverside Dr. E. ($15 launch fee)
    • McKee Park Public Boat Launch, 3026 Sandwich St.
    • Bring your boat for vessel inspections, boating clinics, water safety training, and rescue demonstrations.

    Drowning Prevention & Water Safety Education (7 - 11 a.m.)

    • Stop 26 Park, 10610 Riverside Dr. E.
    • Join this event for lifejacket fittings, knot tying clinics, marine emergency reporting, and safety equipment checks.

    Free safety pamphlets will be available. No advance signup is required.

