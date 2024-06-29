WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police investigating stabbing incident

    Windsor Police
    Windsor police responded to the scene of a reported stabbing in the area of Wyandotte Street and Church Street.

    The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday.

    Police closed a portion of the road while they conducted their investigation.

    This is an ongoing investigating and officers are asking members of the public to reach out if they have any information.

