Would you quit your job for better mental health benefits? One in three Canadians say yes

New research from GreenShield shows one in three Canadians would quit their job for better mental health benefits.

According to the Windsor-based national non-profit health and benefits company, more than two-thirds of Canadians have dealt with stress, anxiety and burnout within the last year. Women and workers aged 18 to 24 report the highest levels of stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness.

“These findings send a clear message: Canadians want more from their employers when it comes to mental health,” said Zahid Salman, president and CEO of GreenShield.

“The fact that a third of workers would leave for better mental health support highlights just how critical this issue has become. As mental health challenges grow, so does the expectation for employers to step up.”

Salman continued, saying it’s not about offering benefits, but giving the right kind of care that is accessible, confidential and culturally responsive to meet employees’ needs.

Breaking down the one in three statistics further, 63 per cent of employees aged 18 to 24 would leave their jobs for better mental health care. Of workers part of the LGBTQ2S+ community, 57 per cent would leave.

Confidentiality is important to workers, with 85 per cent ranking it the most important when using mental health services. 75 per cent of all employees want easier access to health professionals and easier claim reimbursement processes.

The findings were based off of an online survey involving 1,500 full-time and part-time employees, all 18 years old or older.