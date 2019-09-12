About 400 workers at the University of Windsor have ratified a new contract.

Unifor local 2458 president Tulio DiPonti says the administrative staff, operating engineers and special constables voted 90 per cent in favour of the deal.

The agreement was reached early last Saturday morning as a strike deadline loomed.

One of the main issues around the agreement surrounds legislation introduced by the Ontario government. The bill would cap wage increases to an average of one per cent a year over three years as the province tries to whittle down a $11.7 billion deficit.

DiPonti says if the bill doesn't pass, the full time and part time workers would receive a 1.5 per cent increase.

He also tells CTV News the new contract includes improved job security and added benefits.

Workers could have walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 7.