Workers race to fix Windsor Peace Fountain before the end of season

An icon along Windsor’s riverfront is out of order, as city staff work with other agencies to solve an electrical issue.

“We’re trouble shooting and meeting with a contractor and the Electrical Safety Authority try to come up with a solution,” stated James Chacko, Windsor parks manager.

Chacko said the latest issue with the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain in Coventry Gardens started a few weeks ago.

It followed a mechanical problem which was fixed in June.

He added there have been inquiries from park visitors wondering why the feature has been turned off, especially those individuals hoping to use it for family and wedding pictures.

“Hopefully it will be up and running before the send of the season, which is sometime between Thanksgiving and Remembrance Day, depending on the weather and temperature.”

Chacko understood why some people might feel a little anxious as the fountain will be retired this year.

“There will be no fountain in the water next year. That’s when work will begin in a section of the park to install a brand new fountain for 2025.”

The city has already approved a total budget of close to $11-million for the next fountain.

Chacko added the new design will have many of the components on the land to make any similar repairs in the future, easier to fix.

He explained, meanwhile, his department is working on repairs in the hope the existing fountain will flow again before it is put away for good.