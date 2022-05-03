Worker injured at Windsor Salt mine, company to pay $80,000 fine

The owner of Windsor Salt has been fined $80,000 after a worker was injured last month.

K+S Canadian Potash Holding Ltd. pleaded guilty on Monday in Windsor’s Ontario Court to a single count under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed the company failed, as an employer, to ensure the appropriate measures and procedures were carried out at the workplace.

The incident took place April 8 at the Windsor Salt mine on Morton Drive

The company was fined $80,000 plus the 25 per cent victim surcharge.