Worker injured at Windsor Salt mine, company to pay $80,000 fine
The owner of Windsor Salt has been fined $80,000 after a worker was injured last month.
K+S Canadian Potash Holding Ltd. pleaded guilty on Monday in Windsor’s Ontario Court to a single count under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
The Ministry of Labour confirmed the company failed, as an employer, to ensure the appropriate measures and procedures were carried out at the workplace.
The incident took place April 8 at the Windsor Salt mine on Morton Drive
The company was fined $80,000 plus the 25 per cent victim surcharge.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, chief justice orders probe into 'egregious' leak
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century and warned that other rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the court follows through.
Conservatives told not to comment on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
Conservative members of Parliament were told not to comment on a stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, CTV News has confirmed.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.
What's next for abortion after U.S. Supreme Court leak?
The nation's capital has a long tradition of stunning leaks, from national security secrets to political scandals, but this week's disclosure of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision is one for the history books. The document obtained by Politico shows a majority of justices could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that created a constitutional right to abortion.
WATCH LIVE | National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: The Trump side to Poilievre
Millennials know that they’re the first generation of Canadians to have less than their parents or grandparents. Pierre Poilievre’s got that figured out, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
NDP revive pitch to lower voting age to 16, hopeful it will stick amid global threats to democracy
The New Democrats are hopeful a revived pitch to lower the legal voting age in Canada to 16 will generate more support in the House of Commons this time around given new and emerging threats to global democracy.
Kitchener
-
Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
Heavy rain expected Tuesday in southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says much of southwestern Ontario can expect "significant" rainfall on Tuesday.
-
'It's insane': Waterloo woman describes chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and one Waterloo woman is sharing her experience with CTV News.
London
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
-
Possible van Holst punishment to be voted on by London City Council
London, Ont. Coun. Michael van Holst will learn his possible punishment at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
-
Alleged sexual assault and stabbing leads to charges for Sarnia man
A Sarnia, Ont. man is in critical care in London hospital after being stabbed several times, according to police.
Barrie
-
Innisfil man among 5 charged in ongoing LCBO theft investigation
An Innisfil man is among five individuals charged in connection with a liquor store theft in York Region.
-
Chi-Cheemaun ferry beginning on time despite March fire
The Chi-Cheemaun ferry is expected to begin operating on time despite suffering damage caused by a fire in March.
-
Essa Township residents asked to refrain from cutting their lawns
Essa Township encourages residents to wait a little longer before cutting their grass with its 'No Mow May' initiative to help support local pollinators.
Northern Ontario
-
Walmart in New Sudbury reopened after brief closure
The Walmart store on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday.
-
West Nipissing council dysfunction prompts province to intervene
The Ontario government will be monitoring meetings of the West Nipissing council for the rest of the term and is ordering the municipality to fill a council seat that has been vacant for almost two years.
-
Long-time Sudbury football player loses cancer battle
The Sudbury Spartans senior amateur football team, one of nine in Ontario, is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Ottawa
-
City finance committee approves $150 million in funding for new Civic Campus
The city of Ottawa’s finance and economic development committee has taken a first step toward providing $150 million to the Ottawa Hospital to help pay for the new Civic Campus.
-
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and is being laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.
-
Police investigating overnight shooting in ByWard Market
Officers were called to Clarence Street at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on reports of gunshots.
Toronto
-
Delays continue at Toronto Pearson. This is how early you should arrive for your flight
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
-
Two 'violent individuals' arrested in string of Toronto-area carjackings, police say
Police have arrested two suspects in a rash of violent carjackings committed across the Greater Toronto Area over the span of a month.
-
Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
Montreal
-
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and is being laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.
-
Union drive in full swing at Amazon warehouse in Montreal
A unionization campaign is underway at an Amazon warehouse in Montreal as one of North America's largest employers stares down more labour drives -- with only one successful so far.
-
Montreal Climate Summit: new buildings will be 'zero-emission' by 2025
Montreal buildings will be fully powered by renewable energy by 2040 rather than 2050, according to Mayor Valerie Plante.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
N.S. man charged with murder in woman's death after turning himself in to RCMP
A 71-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 72-year-old woman was killed in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
-
Performers anxious as East Coast Music Awards week set to begin in Fredericton
Events surrounding the 2022 East Coast Music Awards are set to begin Wednesday in Fredericton, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Fisher River rises, causing more damage in flooded Manitoba community
More people have left Peguis First Nation as floodwaters continue to cause damage in southern Manitoba.
-
17 Winnipeg properties advised to build dikes by Friday: city
The City of Winnipeg said it has identified 27 private properties at risk of river flooding based on the latest provincial forecast and data.
-
Crown says Winnipeg man's disappearance was act of financial desperation
The jury trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man during a robbery has moved into closing arguments.
Calgary
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
Calgary's Glenbow Museum gifted $1.5M for rooftop terrace
A Calgary organization has donated $1.5 million to the Glenbow Museum to support ongoing renovations, including the creation of a new rooftop terrace.
-
EMS response times, staff shortages cause for concern in Alberta health care: Doctor
Patients in Alberta are at greater risk of negative health outcomes as ambulance services struggle to keep enough crews on the road, according to some health-care professionals.
Edmonton
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunny breaks
It's kind of a gloomy start to the day in the Edmonton area.
-
Local man charged in Fort Saskatchewan armed robbery
A 19-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan has been charged in connection to an armed robbery and assault.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s emergency alerts expanding to include threats from floods, wildfires
B.C. is expanding the use of its wireless emergency alerts to include imminent threats from floods and wildfires, the province's public safety minister announced Tuesday.
-
Large apartment fire burning in Abbotsford, units evacuated: police
Fire crews in Abbotsford battled a large apartment fire Tuesday morning, which forced units to be evacuated.
-
B.C.-wide warrant issued for suspect in stranger attack at Metrotown
Mounties announced a B.C.-wide warrant for a suspect connected to a stranger attack that allegedly happened at a busy Metro Vancouver mall earlier this year.