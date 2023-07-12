Worker falls off of Ambassador Bridge

Harbour Master Peter Barry has confirmed to CTV News that a man who was doing work on the the Ambassador Bridge fell off of it and into the Detroit River on Wednesday.

The Windsor Police Service has directed all comment to U.S. authorities.

CTV News has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard, Detroit Police, and the Ambassador Bridge company for details.

Other news outlets have reported the man was rescued and is being treated in hospital, however, CTV News has yet to confirm these details.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.