WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour was notified of a work refusal at Franklin Gardens Long Term Care Home in Leamington on Tuesday.

Employees were refusing to work with a resident positive for COVID-19 until they were provided with N95 respirators.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has directed staff at long term care homes to wear surgical or procedure masks at all times. These masks are distinct from N95 masks.

After investigation, the ministry determined the work refusal did not meet criteria under Section 43(3) under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The investigation is complete.

CTV has reached out to Franklin Gardens Long Term Care Home for a comment.