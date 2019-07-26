

CTV Windsor





The CS Wind turbine plant in Windsor has been sold.

CTV News has confirmed the 28-acre property on Anchor Drive has been sold for $12 million.

There has been no activity at the plant for several months. All of the employees have been laid off.

The building has been purchased through a Toronto holding company — Binscarth Holdings. The new owners say the only plans in the works at the moment are to repair and rent the old factory.

The CS Wind plant had been idle for month and had been in a state of shutdown prior to the sale.

The wind turbine manufacturer first opened in Windsor in 2011 as part of a multi-million dollar deal with Ontario’s Feed-In Tariff program for renewable energy sources.

At its peak, about 500 people were employed at the facility, but its closure has been rumoured for the last two years.