WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new book about Canadian hero Terry Fox is out and a Tecumseh teen is featured in it.

“I feel really honoured and really excited,” Jocelyn Adams told CTV News.

Adams was just three and a half when she started raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation.

To celebrate 40 years of “The Marathon of Hope” the book, “Forever Terry…A Legacy in Letters” features the stories of 40 fundraisers for the foundation over the last 40 years.

“So they asked everybody that they chose to write a letter that basically says how Terry inspired them, what they admire about him, and for the people that fundraised — how they started fundraising,” Adams said.

Adams is the only young person featured. Over the last decade she has raised $32,000.

A virtual Terry Fox Run will take place Sept. 20. Participants can register online.