Women drivers are back at Dresden Raceway

The second annual OLG Ontario women's Driver's Championship will take place at the Dresden Raceway, Sunday.

The provinces top female harness drives will be showcased as the first five races of a five track points based championship began Saturday.

"It's grown from two tracks (Hanover/Dresden) to five tracks and has grown in popularity. We are so thankful to all sponsors especially for OLG for their support of this event," said Hanover Raceway's general manager Steve Fitzsimons.

The drivers include Natasha Day, Marie Claude Augier, Marielle Enberg, Pam Forgie, Samara Johnson, Maggie Johnson, Debi O'Brien-Moran, Julie Walker and Windsor native Brittany Kennedy.

The series began on July 16 at the Hanover Raceway and ends at the Western Fair Raceway on October 14.