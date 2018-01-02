Woman suffers serious injuries in Lakeshore ATV crash
OPP in Leamington are investigating a machete attack in the town's east side on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 6:54AM EST
One woman was seriously injured following an ATV crash in Lakeshore Monday night.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Big Creek when the ATV with two on-board crashed into a bridge at Lakeshore Road 303.
The male driver of the ATV was not injured.
This is the second crash involving an ATV in as many days.
On Sunday a 32-year-old Brantford man was killed after a snowmobile and ATV collided in Wallaceburg. A second man suffered serious injuires.