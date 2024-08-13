Woman struck in the head with 'edged weapon'

A Windsor woman is under arrest after an attack that involved an "edged weapon," according to police.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, police said a woman was admitted to hospital with a head injury.

Responding officers learned the victim had been struck in the head with an edged weapon after a verbal argument with another person at a home on Dominion Boulevard.

Officers were able to find the suspect outside the home in the area of Dominion and Campbell Avenue.

A 54-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Injuries to the victim were deemed non-life-threatening.