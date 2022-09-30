Woman’s death under investigation in Leamington

Essex County OPP have launched an investigation into the death of a woman in Leamington.

On Thursday around 5:40 p.m., OPP responded to a 911 call on Mill Street East, where officers found a dead woman.

Officers remain on the scene at a residence.

The investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and in conjunction with the office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, is continuing.

Police want to assure local residents that there is no concern for public safety, but there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.