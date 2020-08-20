WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a Chatham woman has been charged after a traffic stop led to a $28,000 drug bust.

An officer on general patrol says a woman was driving with an obstructed plate on Queen Street in Chatham Wednesday afternoon.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and the woman was issued a ticket. The woman allegedly ripped up the ticket and sped away, squealing her tires.

The officer initiated another traffic stop on King Street and told the woman that she would be getting a ticket for unreasonable noise. At this time, police say the woman fled the scene.

After a short pursuit, the woman stopped for the officer on St. Clair Street.

As the officer placed the woman under arrest, she allegedly refused to comply and a struggle began.

The woman was taken into custody. Police say she was in possession of a large amount of Canadian cash, packaging material, suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills. Total street value of the drugs seized was estimated at $28,000.

The 29-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with flight from police, resist arrest and four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.