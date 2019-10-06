

Alana Hadadean, CTV Windsor





A Maidstone family has a message after a serious crash left their son on life support.

OPP say the investigation into the crash last month at Highway 3 and Walker Road remains ongoing but charges are pending.

Barry Lemire and his 28-year-old son Justin were on their way to help a friend when the unthinkable happened.

“It's like a bad dream you just can't get out of once this happens,” Lemire says.

“I remember looking over to my son laying there flat out. The seat went back as far as it can go all the way back and blood coming out from one of his ears on the right side.

Lemire says it was one of the scariest moments of his life. “Seeing your son laying there not talking and looking, and bleeding…because in that moment I knew our life changed in a minute.”

Sally Lemire says her son was taken off life support the following day but remained in hospital for a week before returning home where he is now recovering.

“They did not know what was happening because he was deteriorating so quickly and the life support actually helped him to recover, thank God,” she says.

He has fractures in the base of his skull. He also has a break in the base of his skull and he had seven or eight brain bleeds. He still has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

The Lemires want to remind the public driving is a privilege, not a right.

“Driving is a great thing if handled right. Handled wrong, either you're killing someone or you…put them in a hospital,” says Barry.