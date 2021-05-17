WINDSOR, ONT. -- The ramp to get on the E.C. Row Expressway eastbound from Howard Avenue will be closed on Tuesday.

The City of Windsor is notifying drivers that the on-ramp from southbound Howard Avenue will be closed while DBI Services works on expansion joint maintenance.

Work is set to start Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, depending on weather conditions.