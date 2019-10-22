Woman killed in crash in Chatham-Kent
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 9:25AM EDT
CHATHAM-KENT, Ont - A 75-year-old woman has died following a crash in Chatham-Kent Monday evening.
Police are investigating the crash that occurred just after 6 p.m. on Riverview Line between Bloomfield Road and Dillon Road.
According to police the woman was westbound on Riverview Line, when she left the roadway and struck a tree. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.