Essex County OPP say a former Windsor man is facing sexual assault charges.

Police have arrested and charged a Markham, Ont., man with offences alleged to have occurred in 2008 in Tecumseh.

Michael Lo, 68, is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He will next appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Sept. 6.

