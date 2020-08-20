WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police are on the lookout for a stolen 16-foot beige aluminum hunting boat.

Police say the boat was taken from a property on St. Clair Road sometime this past week and that the leaf cover has been removed. Authorities say it also has a 25 HP black Mercury engine.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).