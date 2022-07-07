Woman dies after getting hit by train in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police say a woman has died after getting struck by a train in Chatham.

It took place on Wednesday, shortly after 3 p.m. Officers responded to a collision involving a CP Cargo train and pedestrian along the CP Railway on Princess Street North near Colborne Street.

The pedestrian, a Chatham woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the female party,” said a police news release.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Lisa Roger at lisaro@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.