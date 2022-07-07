Woman dies after getting hit by train in Chatham

Woman dies after getting hit by train in Chatham

A pedestrian was struck at the railway crossing located near Princess Street and Colborne Street in Chatham, Ont., as seen on July 6, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) A pedestrian was struck at the railway crossing located near Princess Street and Colborne Street in Chatham, Ont., as seen on July 6, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver