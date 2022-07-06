Pedestrian struck by train in Chatham, Ont.

Emergency crews were on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a train late Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release issued by the Chatham-Kent Police Service early Wednesday evening, the Traffic Management Unit is investigating a serious collision involving a train and a pedestrian.

Police told CTV News Windsor that the collision took place near Colborne Street and Princess Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Chatham-area railway crossings were closed and traffic was impacted while emergency crews responded, but the area has since been cleared.

Police have deemed the accident not suspicious in nature.

Few other details are known at this time.

Chatham-Kent police ask that anyone with information contact Const. Lisa Rodger at 519-355-1092.