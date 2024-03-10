WINDSOR
Windsor

Woman charged after allegedly using mace on another woman

Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 29-year-old woman who allegedly used mace on another woman.

The woman was arrested on Saturday for an incident on Feb. 13 in Chatham.

It is alleged the woman assaulted another female and used mace on her. No serious injuries were reported.

She charged with the following offences:

  • Assault
  • Assault With a Weapon
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Administer Noxious Substance

The female was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

