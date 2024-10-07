Woman busted for speeding on Highway 3

A 40-year-old Windsor woman was taken off the road after OPP say she was caught speeding on Highway 3.

A member form the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team pulled over the woman driving at a speed of 139 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 3 in Essex on Sunday.

The driver was issued a 30 day drivers licence suspension and 14 day vehicle impoundment, as well as a future court date.