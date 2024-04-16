Woman arrested in Walkerville porch pirate investigation

Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old woman related to a porch pirate investigation in Walkerville.

She was arrested in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue on Tuesday morning. She will be charged with theft under $5,000.

On Monday, police posted on social media that they were looking for a woman after a parcel was taken from a home in the 400 block of Chilver Road.

The suspect allegedly walked up to a residence and took a package on the front porch on April 9 at 3:45 p.m.

“We would like to remind everyone to please use caution when having packages delivered to your residence. Leave specific delivery instructions or have a trusted person pick up your package,” said police.