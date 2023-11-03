Woman and child shot with pellet gun at busy Windsor intersection

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after two people were shot with a suspected pellet gun at a busy intersection on Halloween.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police say a woman and her child were standing at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue when they were shot multiple times with a pellet gun by a passenger in a moving vehicle.

The woman was struck in the arm, while the child was hit in the left side of her face. Both suffered minor injuries as a result.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older red or orange sedan with several unique stickers on the rear windshield.

If you can identify this vehicle or have information on the shooting, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.