Witness admits to lying to police and in court during Windsor, Ont. murder trial

The second-degree murder trial of Ryan Taylor, 35, continued Tuesday in front of a jury.

He has pleaded not guilty in the death of Thomas ‘TJ’ McIntyre, 38.

McIntyre died in hospital after suffering blunt trauma injuries in a fight with Taylor.

His ‘best friend’ James Gray testified for a second day Tuesday in Superior Court, primarily in cross-examination by defence lawyer Bobby Russon.

Russon highlighted numerous inconsistencies and additions to Gray’s evidence over the last four years, particularly differences between his statements to police and his evidence during the court process.

Lying by omission

Gray testified he called 9-1-1 to report the fight by saying his friend “got into it with somebody from the bar.”

And, after the fact, he didn’t tell police about McIntyre and Taylor’s previous history of fighting; a fight he broke up just two months prior.

“Why did you lie to the Windsor Police Service during the investigation of the murder of your best friend?” Russon asked.

“I don’t know,” Gray replied.

Gray admitted Tuesday McIntyre was “disappointed” when he broke up the first fight with Taylor.

“Why would you break it up?” Gray said McIntyre asked. “I’ve been wanting to fight him (Taylor).”

The jury also learned both Taylor and McIntyre were barred from two other bars in central Windsor for fighting.

Gray also admitted Tuesday he was “drunk as hell” during his interview with Windsor police.

“I had just lost my best friend,” he said.

Court inconsistencies

In his evidence during a preliminary hearing, Gray told the court he saw Taylor “take a swing” at McIntyre on Seminole Street.

A detail he now said he didn’t see.

“Why were you lying to the court, sir?” Russon asked.

“I don’t know.” Gray replied.

Gray testified at trial that he never told McIntyre about an altercation between their mutual friend Rafi Alia and Taylor.

“I said Rafi just grabbed that guy,” was Gray’s evidence during a preliminary hearing in October 2021.

During his evidence on Monday, Gray told the court about two alleged statements made by Taylor in the moments after the fight with McIntyre.

Gray alleges Taylor used an expletive to demand his cellphone back and he accuses Taylor of saying “You’re next” in a threatening manner.

Two details that were never part of his police statements, or court evidence before this week.

Gray also previously testified his friend Rafi Alia “tackled” Taylor to protect their friend.

On the stand this week, both men said Alia tripped and fell onto Taylor.

Gray strongly denied talking about his evidence to Alia or the McIntyre family this week.