Wintry weather mix expected for Windsor, Ont. this weekend

Windsor will see a mixed bag of snow and rain when it comes to weekend weather before it gives way to sunshine early next week, according to Environment Canada.

On Saturday Windsor can expect to see mostly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow late in the afternoon and a high of 1 C.

Cloudy skies will remain on Saturday night with a 60 per cent chance of snow in the evening, with a period of rain or snow beginning late in the evening. The low will dip down 1 C.

For the latter half of the weekend Windsor can expect to see periods of rain or snow changing into periods of snow in the morning, before tapering off early in the afternoon and then remaining cloudy. Sunday’s high will be 1 C.

Overnight Sunday, skies will remain cloudy with a low of – 2 C.

For the start of the workweek, there will be cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries with a high of – 1 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week

Tuesday: Sunny. High of – 6 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of – 5 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of – 3 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of – 3 C.