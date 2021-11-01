Windy and sunny weather in Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada is calling for a breezy day in the Windsor area.

The forecaster says wind will become west 30 km/h gusting to 50 Monday morning. High 9 Celsius. It will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon.

It’s expected to be mainly cloudy Monday night. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low plus 1.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week: