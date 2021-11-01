Windy and sunny weather in Windsor-Essex forecast
Fall colours are shining through late in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
Environment Canada is calling for a breezy day in the Windsor area.
The forecaster says wind will become west 30 km/h gusting to 50 Monday morning. High 9 Celsius. It will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon.
It’s expected to be mainly cloudy Monday night. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low plus 1.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week:
- Tuesday..clear early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 8. UV index 2 or low. Tuesday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.
- Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.
- Friday..sunny. High 10. Friday night..clear. Low plus 2.
- Saturday..sunny. High 10. Saturday night..clear. Low plus 3.
- Sunday..sunny. High 11.