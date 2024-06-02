Windsorites join Canada-wide Gutsy Walk to support Crohn’s and Colitis research

Under a sunny sky, communities across Canada — including Windsor, Ont. — united to walk for a cause that often remains hidden in the shadows.

“It’s stigmatizing because nobody wants to talk about gut issues, especially going to the bathroom and the symptoms that come with it,” said Jasmine Kabrosli.

Kabrolsi, 29, has lived with colitis and was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease six years ago.

She joined thousands across Canada for the Gutsy Walk Sunday, hosted by Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. Close to 700 teams collected almost 21,000 donations to help raise more than $2.1 million.

In Windsor, organizers are hoping to hit the $25,000 mark to help with treatments and an eventual cure.

“It’s really important to get the awareness out there and to get the research for it,” said Kabrosli. “Finding a cure is the biggest thing.”

Nathalie Begin helped organize the Windsor event which featured a 5K loop starting from the Riverside Sportsmen Club.

She said the walk also raises funds for kids' Camp2GO, “which is a camp for kids who have Crohn’s or colitis."

"They also fund different programs to support people with Crohn’s or colitis," said Begin.