Windsorites invited to get their ‘Eyes on Art’

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) has launched a new visual journey, called “Eyes on Art”.

A digital pass allows locals and visitors to participate in a “visual journey” in Windsor-Essex. Featured along the routes are 32 art districts, showcasing various local talents.

“Art draws inspiration and is a talking point and Eyes on Art will connect people to the district it represents and gives a greater sense of what the community is all about,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of TWEPI.

“Providing a distinct sense and appreciation of local culture is the best way to contextually give visitors and residents a window into the artistic pulse of our neighbourhoods, districts and cultural hubs. Windsor-Essex offers a compelling, unique and captivating canvas for any lover of art or culture.”

The pass has a guide that is accessible through your cell phone and uses geolocation to show various art installations, business offerings, excursions and experiences.

“To fully immerse yourself in this visual journey of public art, we recommend planning an itinerary or two using Eyes on Art for inspiration,” said Orr.

“The guide will also connect users with local businesses in each district, including renowned artisanal coffee houses, delicious bakeries and unique retail locations with an artistic flair.

Passholders who earn 10 check-ins by Nov. 30 will be entered for the chance to win a Coffee Culture prize pack, valued at $100.

You can register for the free digital pass here.