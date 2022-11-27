Windsorites hop on Tunnel Bus as service returns after more than 2 years

After more than two years, the only municipally-run, cross-border bus service in the country is back on the road.

Transit Windsor’s Tunnel Bus ran its first routes Sunday after the brakes were slammed on the service in 2020.

Among those who took the opportunity to use the service was Kathleen Archer who said she rode the Tunnel Bus twice a month before the pandemic.

When the service was stopped two years ago, Archer said, visiting the U.S. became an expensive challenge.

“It was horrible. I don’t have a car so when I did go across a couple times since the border’s been open, I’d take a cab. It’s $100 that way and over $100 coming back from Detroit,” said Archer.

The Tunnel Bus gives riders the opportunity to cross into Detroit without a car for $15 round-trip.

“I can finally go see my best friend when I want to. It’s freedom,” said Archer.

The new Tunnel Bus schedule is scaled back, however, compared to pre-pandemic.

From Monday through Saturday, the last bus leaves Windsor at an earlier departure time of 9 p.m.

Additionally, the special event service is not expected to return until early next year.

But for people who boarded the Tunnel Bus for its first day back, they said being able to use the service in any capacity is much-needed.

”There’s much more contact again between Canada and the U.S. I think it’s really a pity we lost that — but we’re trying to gain it back,” said Jennifer Tymoski.

Tymowsi, who has not crossed the land border in three years, said she boarded the Tunnel Bus on Sunday to see the Detroit Public Theatre and enjoy some Motor City eats.

“[I’m] having brunch with some friends that I haven’t seen in quite a while,” she added.

The Tunnel Bus route starts from the downtown terminal on Chatham Street before going into Detroit on an hourly basis.

More details on scheduling and pre-boarding rules can be found on the City of Windsor’s website.