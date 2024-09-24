WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Hiatus House hosting event in honour of Walsh family

    Hunter, Madison, and Carly Walsh. (Source: Families First Funeral Home) Hunter, Madison, and Carly Walsh. (Source: Families First Funeral Home)
    Share

    The Hiatus House is hosting an event in honour of the Walsh family in November.

    The walkathon honours the memory of Carly, Madison, and Hunter Stannard-Walsh, who were killed in their Harrow home in June in a case of intimate partner violence.

    As part of Women’s Abuse Prevention Month, the event aims to raise $10,000 in loving memory of the family. All donations will support Hiatus House and its transitional housing project, where a unit will be named in their honor.

    The event on Nov. 2 starts at 11 a.m., with a total walk distance of 3.5 kilometres at the Harrow Soccer Complex at 2225 Roseborough Road.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau

    MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News