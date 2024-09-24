Hiatus House hosting event in honour of Walsh family

The Hiatus House is hosting an event in honour of the Walsh family in November.

The walkathon honours the memory of Carly, Madison, and Hunter Stannard-Walsh, who were killed in their Harrow home in June in a case of intimate partner violence.

As part of Women’s Abuse Prevention Month, the event aims to raise $10,000 in loving memory of the family. All donations will support Hiatus House and its transitional housing project, where a unit will be named in their honor.

The event on Nov. 2 starts at 11 a.m., with a total walk distance of 3.5 kilometres at the Harrow Soccer Complex at 2225 Roseborough Road.