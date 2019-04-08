

CTV Windsor





It was a hero's welcome for a Windsor high school student.

Selina Renaud was greeted by supporters at the Windsor airport Monday afternoon after winning a silver medal at the national meet for club wrestlers in Fredericton, New Brunswick this past weekend.

The 17-year-old Lajeunesse student finished second at the 2019 U17 / U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships.

Renaud needed to pin her opponent during her last match of the tournament in order to qualify for the 2019 Pan-Am Games. She pulled it off early in the second round after a shoulder throw to secure the win.

“That was the goal all year so I'm happy to be able to represent Canada there,” says Renaud. “It was my last chance to go at this age group, or else it would be the next is up to 21-years-old so I was really happy I was able to accomplish it.”

The 2019 Pan-Am Games will be held in Peru from July 26 to August 11, 2019.