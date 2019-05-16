

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged a 21-year-old Windsor man after a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store on Seminole Street.

Police say it occurred in the 4600 block of Seminole Street on Wednesday at 4:30 a.m.

On Thursda at 1:00 am, patrol officers responded to the area of College Avenue and Curry Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle. A man was located inside the vehicle and identified.

Through investigation, officers say they located and seized items believed to be directly involved during the robbery.

Christopher Temple, 21, from Windsor, is charged with robbery, have face masked/disguised while committing an offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.