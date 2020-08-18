WINDSOR, ONT. -- A woman is facing drug-related and impaired driving charges after a concerned citizen called the police after spotting a woman sleeping in a running vehicle.

Police say around 12 p.m. on Saturday Windsor police responded to a report from a citizen of a driver in possible need of assistance.

The citizen reported that a driver appeared to be unconscious in a parked vehicle with the engine running in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Officers attended and found the vehicle where a woman appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat.

Police woke up the woman and spoke with her. Police say the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested by the officers without incident.

Police found and seized a number of items in the vehicle including a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine, as well as two prohibited weapons.

“Thanks to the keen eye of an alert citizen and their willingness to immediately telephone police to report the incident, a dangerous situation was safely resolved and the charged individual must now answer to their actions in a court of law,” a news release from Windsor police states.

Windsor woman Nicole Arner, 33, has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle, traffic of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and failure to comply with a release order.