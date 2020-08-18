Advertisement
Boat passengers recovering after carbon monoxide exposure
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 1:01PM EDT
The Windsor police marine unit offers free boat inspections at Lakeview Marina in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 10, 2013. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are reminding boaters to have a working carbon monoxide alarm onboard after an incident.
On Saturday, police responded to a call involving passengers on a cabin cruiser feeling ill.
Police say the determined cause was carbon monoxide poisoning.
All expected to make a full recovery.