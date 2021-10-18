Windsor woman faces arson charges after fires at animal sanctuary

Windsor, Ont. -

A 30-year-old Windsor woman is facing arson charges related to two fires at an animal sanctuary on Chatham-Kent.

On July 1, 2020, emergency crews responded to a suspicious fire at Charlotte’s Freedom Farm on Brook Line. Several animals perished during this fire. Damage to the barn was estimated at $300,000.

Firefighters put out a blaze at an animal rescue centre in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire Department)

On Oct. 2, 2020, Chatham-Kent police say the owner of the farm, received a threatening letter in the mailbox.

On June 20, 2021, emergency crews responded to another fire on the property. The trailer fire was quickly extinguished and damage was estimated at $15,000. Police say thankfully, no people or animals were injured as a result of this fire.

Through investigation, members of the Major Crime Unit say they identified the woman responsible.

On Saturday, Christine Rettig, 30, of Windsor was arrested and charged with uttering threats and two counts of arson. She was released pending a future court date of Nov. 16.