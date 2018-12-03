

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman has been charged with attempted murder after a weekend stabbing.

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Rooney Street near Campbell Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say an argument had occurred within the apartment between a man and a woman, and they allege the woman assaulted the victim with a knife.

Police also say the female suspect assaulted another woman in the home.

Police confirm the woman was sent to hospital with life threatening injuries while the man sustained minor injuries.

Their investigation also revealed that a probation order was in place with non-association conditions between the male and female suspect.

Adrienne Plastow, 36, of Windsor is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of breach or probation.

Police confirm all three people knew one another.