WINDSOR, ONT. -- “What does Canada Day mean to you?”

Windsor West MP Brian Masse and MPP Lisa Gretzky want to know.

The provincial and federal representatives have launched a contest in celebration of the holiday as restrictions surrounding COVID-19 have impacted the usual activities.

“Many of us enjoy the annual parade and getting together with family and friends to celebrate our great nation,” Masse stated in a news release.” The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of the usual festivities and events to be cancelled. So, Lisa Gretzky and I have created a fun Canada Day contest.”

Gretzky and Masse are asking community members to submit a Canada Day sidewalk chalk art, poster, or poem on what Canada Day means to you and share on the event Facebook page July 1.

“A team of local community leaders will pick three winners in each age group. This an opportunity for everyone to participate in celebrating our country,” Masse said.

Contest Information: