Windsor West MP and MPP launch Canada Day contest
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 7:31PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 29, 2020 7:33PM EDT
Canada Day in Windsor
WINDSOR, ONT. -- “What does Canada Day mean to you?”
Windsor West MP Brian Masse and MPP Lisa Gretzky want to know.
The provincial and federal representatives have launched a contest in celebration of the holiday as restrictions surrounding COVID-19 have impacted the usual activities.
“Many of us enjoy the annual parade and getting together with family and friends to celebrate our great nation,” Masse stated in a news release.” The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of the usual festivities and events to be cancelled. So, Lisa Gretzky and I have created a fun Canada Day contest.”
Gretzky and Masse are asking community members to submit a Canada Day sidewalk chalk art, poster, or poem on what Canada Day means to you and share on the event Facebook page July 1.
“A team of local community leaders will pick three winners in each age group. This an opportunity for everyone to participate in celebrating our country,” Masse said.
Contest Information:
- Submit chalk art, poster or poem on “What Canada Day means to you?”
- Age groups are:
- 6 years old and under
- 7-12 years old
- 15-19 years old
- 20 years and older
- One entry per person
- Local community leaders will pick three winners per category and age group
- Winners will receive gifts and prizes including local crafts
- Submit entries at:
- The event Facebook page or go to fb.com/BrianMasse4WW