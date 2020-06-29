Advertisement
Sizzling temperatures expected for Canada Day week in Windsor-Essex
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 8:22AM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 29, 2020 8:25AM EDT
Cooling off in the spinkler during the hot temperatures in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Looks like it’ll be a hot and steamy Canada Day week in Windsor and Essex County.
Environment Canada says temperatures are expected reach highs over 30 Celsius almost every day this week.
The forecaster predicts mostly sunny skies throughout the week, with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Canada Day.
On Monday, a high of 30 C is expected, and with the humidity it will be feeling more like 35C.
There are no current heat warnings in effect.