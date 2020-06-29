WINDSOR, ONT. -- Looks like it’ll be a hot and steamy Canada Day week in Windsor and Essex County.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected reach highs over 30 Celsius almost every day this week.

The forecaster predicts mostly sunny skies throughout the week, with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Canada Day.

On Monday, a high of 30 C is expected, and with the humidity it will be feeling more like 35C.

There are no current heat warnings in effect.