WINDSOR, ONT. -- A small family farm in rural Chatham-Kent has evolved into a new local brewery that stays true to its homegrown roots.

“The red barn is kind of an iconic symbol of the farm, especially for CK which is lush with agriculture,” said Denny Vervaet, co-owner of Red Barn Brewing Company.

The brewery is days away from opening their doors.

“Fortunately there’s not a lot going on on Canada Day so we’re hoping that we have a really nice turnout,” Vervaet said.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into plans, but the Alcohol Gaming Commission is allowing the owners to set up a temporary takeout store.

“They did a virtual tour with us and they gave us the amendment to have us a temporary store, he said. “So this is helping our cash flow while we finish the rest and get to day one.”

Economic Development officials in Chatham-Kent say the brewery is among half a dozen new businesses opening in South Kent.

“Honestly in the community, we’ve seen businesses opening up,” said Matt Reaume, Chatham-Kent economic development officer. “I’m going to visit give new ones next week so the economy is growing, even during a pandemic they’re looking for opportunities to make the best of it.”

Vervaet floated the idea of putting on brew tours in Chatham-Kent similar to those in Essex and Windsor, saying “it would be a great offering out of the area.”

Ten thousand cans and 400 growlers are ready to go, thanks in part to thinking months ahead.

“Because of the pandemic, all the breweries, that’s the only way they could sell beer was cans so now there is a huge demand for cans and there’s a huge demand for canning times.”