Windsor warming bus to help people experiencing homelessness

The City of Windsor announced a new mobile warming centre will be on the streets for people experiencing homelessness over the next few months.

The warming bus initiative is a partnership between the City of Windsor’s Human and Health Services Department, Transit Windsor and the Downtown Mission.

“The warming bus will be a designated Transit Windsor bus available free of charge for those in need of a place to warm up during the overnight hours when other public spaces may be closed,” said a news release from the city.

The warming bus will be available from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday to Saturday, excluding holidays, until mid to late April.

Staff from both the Downtown Mission and Human and Health Services will be on the bus to assist with engaging and connecting persons experiencing homelessness to other services and supports.

The bus will run on a predetermined route, targeting core areas of the city, as well as stopping at emergency shelters and other drop-in programs with extended hours.

This innovative initiative will be funded through one-time dollars recently received through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy.