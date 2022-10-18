Windsor Ward 10 council candidates outline plans on important issues
CTV News Windsor reached out to candidates running for Windsor council. Here’s where Ward 10 candidates fall on the issues of healthcare, including their position on the new hospital as well as mental health and addiction issues, transit service, economic development, the environment and crime in Windsor.
PAUL BORRELLI
Ward city council candidate Paul Borrelli. (Courtesy: Paul Borrelli)
Health Care
A prominent issue in Windsor is the present level of health care. The perceived ER wait times is a serious concern. We need more doctors and more nurses to help quell this on going issue. Of utmost importance is the need to modernize our existing facilities which are shamefully out of date. The overhaul of our Ouellette campus is overdue as well as the Metropolitan campus.
With the forecasted growth of our city and our aging population we will probably need both these campuses as short term emergency locals at the very least. The regional hospital which will be located, centrally, on County Rd 42 will provide state of the art acute health care for longer stays. Opponents to this site, especially several Ward Councillors, that have caused undue delays for the project should be held accountable. Enough is enough! With three facilities I’m certain that Windsor will come up to par with other health centres such as London Ontario.
Transit Service
As former member of Windsor’s Transportation Committee I am well aware of the challenges in fulfilling the aims and objectives of our Active Transportation initiative. Of utmost importance is the implementation of a truly regional system that covers the majority of Windsor-Essex region. As gas gets more expensive, cars become less affordable and the population ages we need a serious look at this mode of movement. Also, important is to look at electrifying our future buses to lower the carbon foot print. Electric cable buses in some areas, such as the core City, should also be considered. We had them in down town Windsor and Sandwich township at the turn of the century so now is time to review the idea again.
Economic Development
So often it is asked why Windsor, the “Gateway to Canada”, has not developed further and has often been left behind. As your Councillor and former Commissioner on the Windsor Utilities Commission I’ve witnessed many foreign corporations consider Windsor for investment to eventually take a pass on the area. The overriding reasons is the power lines lack of capacity and the existing deficiencies in our two gas pipelines to operate and generate electricity. We need to upgrade these facilities if we are going to attract manufacturing and create good paying jobs.
We also need to advocate and promote the development of a skilled work force. This is the only way if we’re going to make things in Windsor instead of China or India. We also need to continue to seek and attract alternative businesses to diversify our economy. Support for small business and new start-ups is also important to enhance our local economy.
The Environment
As former Chair of the Windsor-Essex County Environmental Committee I implore that our wet lands be preserved, our remaining woodlands, which we have so little of, be saved. We need to also be cognizant of the damage to our lakes from chemicals, plastic deposits and harmful debris. Our fresh water lakes are the envy of the world. For Ontario it’s “our oil”. Let’s bring them back to life again.
Crime in the City
Windsor’s Crime rate has become an increasing concern. The down town area has especially been affected with homelessness, vacant buildings, transients and drug addiction. There is no one solution to this complex problem. The problem is exacerbated by people coming to Windsor from other cities such as Toronto and London with no means of livelihood. We probably need more police enforcement but more important we need a way to help people that have mental health issues and who eventually resort to drugs and then crime of some sort.
The heart of the problem is probably unemployment. Windsor has one of the highest rates of unemployment. Creating meaningful jobs is a good first step to solve the crime rate. The social and psychological elements that are pervasive can then also be dealt with.
Other Issues
Ward 10 residents have spoken, we need to continue to hold the line on taxes. Of immediate concern is safety and crime especially in areas such as Remington Park and the south Howard business district. Expanded safety initiatives and police protection need to be implemented. Major restructuring of highly used Dominion Blvd with proper lanes and cyclist paths is necessary.
The need for traffic calming measures on some streets is high. Additional enforcement and various measures such as speed bumps and street surveillance need to be considered. Many areas of Ward10 are severely impacted by heavy rainfalls due to our outdated sewer system. Backyard and basement flooding is a problem. Special consideration may be necessary to speed up improvements in some areas in accordance with the Sewer Master Plan. Many areas such as Cleary to Daytona are in need of pedestrian and cyclist pathways. Requests for improvements of such areas need to be placed in the next capital budget. The South Cameron woodlot needs to be protected as well as any other wet land areas and environmentally sensitive lands.
WALLY CHAFCHAK
Windsor city council candidate Wally Chafchak. (Courtesy: Wally Chafchak)
Healthcare
Big problem that needs much more than just a simple answer. Sick people wants attention and respect and not large buildings.
Transit Service
Definitely needs improvement
Economic Development
We start at city hall by making it easy for residents to access services.
The Environment
Make services available
Crime in the city
Work more with provincial and federal government to hammer down on illegal weapons.
Lastly, is there an issue that stands out for you in your Ward or the city which has not been covered with these topics.
MARK MASANOVICH
Windsor city council candidate Mark Masanovich. (Courtesy: Mark Masanovich)
Healthcare
All residents need access to health care - period. The new hospital at the proposed location is too far along to turn back now. In addition, I am also a proponent of a downtown emergency services campus. As your Windsor Ward 10 Councillor I will be pushing these issues forward in any fashion I can. Regarding mental health and addiction: these are not unique issues to Windsor, and we must work with the province and our local health experts to find permanent solutions to these growing concerns.
Transit Service
Transit service is integral to our community. Many of our residents in all walks of life use transit for a variety of reasons. Transit service is a life blood for many and as a municipality we need to work even harder with neighbourhoods and riders to ensure we are providing excellent service that is cost effective.
Economic Development
Bringing investment to the city by way of utilizing our excellence in manufacturing, tool and die, and mould is a given - but we need to go further to continue to focus on diversifying our economic footprint and growing our economy.
The Environment
The environment is everyone's concern. Clean air, water and land are a must. With the evolving nature of our manufacturing sector, by way of the significant investments in building the vehicles and powerplants of today and tomorrow, Windsor is becoming an environmental leader. Windsor should continue to pivot and emphasize our unique location, positive changes and continue to claim unused brownfield for constructive purposes. Parkland of all sorts is an important part of our area and provide immeasurably to our quality of life.=
Crime in the city
I have heard many stories throughout Ward 10 of varying degrees of crime. We have to create safer communities and part of that means more community outreach with Police, Fire and other municipal services. It also includes follow up with these agencies. Residents need better communication.
Other Issues
Infrastructure. Infrastructure. Infrastructure. Ward 10 is in the middle of the city. We need to fix, finish, and improve our infrastructure. This includes roads, trails, antiquated septic, open ditches, dangerous intersections, etc. We connect more wards than any other and are in the heart of the city - our infrastructure needs to be completed.
JIM MORRISON
Windsor city council candidate Jim Morrison. (Source: Jim Morrison/Facebook)
Healthcare
Probably the most important issue in this election is getting the new Regional Hospital built as quickly as possible. I will not let it get derailed. Mental health and addiction issues affect our homelessness problem, public safety and crime. I have advocated for a safe injection site downtown and I will support and push forward with a new H4 Hub (homelessness, healthcare, housing and help).
Transit Service
Transit has been greatly affected by the pandemic with low ridership, so adding to the service last year did not make sense. We should now look at the data and strongly consider adding to the service with the 418X route in the next budget.
Economic Development
We are poised for a real economic boom in the next few years with the EV Battery Plant, spinoff plants, the Gordie Howe Bridge and the new Hospital. However, there is still some risk if we drop the ball on some issues. These include the need for electricity and infrastructure. I will help make sure they are taken care of.
The Environment
My ward has the South Cameron Woodlot and Wetlands. I will fight to make sure they are protected.
Crime in the city
In the next budget, I will look seriously at increasing our police force to be more visible in our neighbourhoods.
Other Issues
The next big project in Ward 10 will be the next phase of work on Dominion, going north from Northwood to Ojibway. It will be 3 lanes with a turn lane, bike lanes and sidewalk and no more ditches. There will also be traffic lights at Ojibway.
*The submissions have not been edited for grammar or content.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
A person suspected of fatally stabbing a Burnaby RCMP officer is being charged with first-degree murder.
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
TREND LINE | Most Canadians likely to keep wearing a mask on planes and trains, despite loosened travel restrictions: Nanos
Most Canadians say they are likely or somewhat likely to continue wearing a mask while travelling by plane, even after the federal government made face coverings optional, recent survey data from Nanos Research shows.
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
The ex-chair of Ottawa's police board says pressure from the public, city hall and within the police service ultimately led to former chief Peter Sloly's resignation at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege
A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
Canada's hotter-than-expected inflation reading sets stage for another rate hike
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures
People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Elmira high school under brief hold and secure Wednesday
Elmira District High School was briefly placed in a hold and secure on Wednesday.
-
Residents told to keep windows closed as fire burns at rubber factory in Brantford, Ont.
As crews continue to battle a fire at a rubber plant in Brantford, Ont., a public notice has been issued for nearby residents to “keep windows and doors shut and HVAC systems off.”
-
OPP seize $4 million in cannabis plants after community complaints
Three people have been arrested after police in Norfolk County seized approximately $4 million in illegal cannabis plants on Wednesday.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Arrest made following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
An arrest has been made following a weapons investigation involving a barricaded man in Woodstock, police say. According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Rollover crash causes 402 closure
No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 402.
Barrie
-
Officers' funeral procession closes several Barrie roads Thursday
As the community prepares to say goodbye to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, the public is invited to view the funeral procession on Thursday.
-
One person in custody following investigation in Innisfil
OPP have cleared the scene of an early-morning police investigation in Innisfil.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada
Two places in Ontario have made the top ten list of Canada's "rattiest" cities.
-
Northern cities reap gaming revenue from casinos
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. has delivered a share of gambling revenue to three northern Ontario cities that host casinos: North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very frustrating:' Former Ottawa police board chair recounts Freedom Convoy concerns
The inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing from the Ottawa councillor who was ousted as chair of the city's police services board during the height of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' occupation.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police
Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.
Toronto
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Teenage boy arrested as part of ongoing Toronto taxi scam investigation
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in part of an ongoing taxi scam investigation in which unsuspected victims are approached for help on the streets of Toronto.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Quebec opposition party swears allegiance to Quebec people, but not to King
The debate over the oath of office that members of Quebec's legislature swear to the Crown is continuing this afternoon at the provincial legislature.
-
Lamborghini seized following numerous noise complaints from residents: Mirabel police
Mirabel police say they've seized a Lamborghini belonging to a woman in her 20s after her driving drew noise complaints from residents. The vehicle was confiscated last Saturday, 'following numerous complaints from neighbours and citizens of St-Augustin,' said police spokesperson Jacques Caza, who told CTV the drivers of the luxury car were handed tickets for excessive noise and reckless driving.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage: initial estimate
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage, according to an initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners have nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona
Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.
-
'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike
Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Manitoba reviewing provincial taxes in bid to make province more competitive
The Manitoba government is launching a review of its taxes with the aim to make the province more competitive.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
City, Flames agree to formal event centre negotiations
The City of Calgary and the owners of the Flames upgraded their relationship status Wednesday to something a little more serious.
-
CPS issue warning as man convicted of sexual offences involving children released
The Calgary Police Service is warning the public after a high-risk offender was released back into the community after completing his latest sentence.
Edmonton
-
Severed pig's head left in rainbow crosswalk a possible hate crime: RCMP
Police are investigating after the severed head of a pig was left on a rainbow Pride crosswalk at Graminia School in Parkland County.
-
'Significant' risk to public after 5 weekend shootings: police
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.
-
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in crash near Edmonton: RCMP
One person is dead after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning. At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
A person suspected of fatally stabbing a Burnaby RCMP officer is being charged with first-degree murder.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incident
Police are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.
-
Bodies discovered in Burnaby vehicle identified as Coquitlam residents
Investigators say two people who were discovered dead inside a vehicle Monday afternoon had already been reported missing to Coquitlam RCMP.