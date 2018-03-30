

CTV Windsor





A Windsor family is asking for the public’s help after a support dog for a teenager has gone missing.

Pitu has been missing since Monday and is the support dog for Kaitie Unis who told AM800 that she has not slept for days.

The dog may have been let out by accident from their home on Ridge Road near Forest Glade Drive.

Unis’ mother told AM800 that the dog helps her daughter deal PTSD.

The family has reached out to every agency they can think of but Pity remains missing.

Anyone with information can call 226-344-8704 or 519-999-1338 — family and friends are in the process of gathering money for a reward.