Windsor teen helps hurt peer at cross-country meet

A Windsor teen is being heralded as a Good Samaritan.

Bayer Geberdt, a 13-year-old student athlete at John Campbell Public School, stopped to attend to a fellow fallen runner in the middle of a cross-country race. What’s even more extraordinary is that Geberdt helped his fellow competitor get on his feet and assisted him in crossing the finish line.

“I was running, but I wasn't really running fast, then I saw a guy laying down,” said Geberdt.

“Someone's already trying to help him. I helped him with the other guy, and then we tried to get him up, but he didn't want help. So, then I tried to run and get a teacher.”

Eventually, they did get running together and finished the race.

Geberdt’s mother, Justine Keller, said she’s obviously proud of her son and that this unique moment was a “pay it forward situation”.

Geberdt was previously helped across the finish line due to anxiety at a meet.

The principal at Geberdt’s school called his mom to tell her how proud she was of Bayer’s selfless and noble actions.

“I wasn't very surprised,” said Keller.

“He's a very empathetic kind of kid and he participates in races for the fun. He never hesitates to help someone. That's the priority as opposed to winning.”

Gerry Dufour, the vice principal at Forest Glade Public School, was the convenor at the event. Dufour noted that Geberdt’s exceptional sportsmanship was recognized at the award ceremony after the meet.