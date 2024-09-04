WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tecumseh road collision diverts evening commutes

    Tecumseh Road collision, September 4, 2024 (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Tecumseh Road collision, September 4, 2024 (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    A collision had Windsor police advising that commuters seek alternate routes on Wednesday evening.

    East and westbound lanes of Tecumseh Road East were closed from Walker Road to Byng Road due to a collision.

    All lanes have since reopened. 

    Any further updates will be provided when available. 

